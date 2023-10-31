'You need to find him': Search continues for man accused of groping multiple women in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI — Neighbors remain on high alert as police continue to look for the man responsible for inappropriately touching at least four women in Pleasant Ridge earlier this month.

Antone Taylor, 22, is accused of groping the victims in the middle of the day on residential streets near Montgomery Road.

Police have issued a warrant for Taylor's arrest after receiving four complaints. According to court records, each is for sexual imposition.

The affidavits allege Taylor made lewd comments to the women while "grabbing (their) buttocks...making unwanted sexual contact."

"That scares me," said Isabelle Provosty. "I've been walking by myself a little bit more so I'm not sure what this means hearing about this guy.

Provosty has called the quaint community home for the past seven years. She said she's always felt safe walking alone but now she feels on edge.

"Why would I want a man touching me like that? That's very violating and inappropriate," she said. "(Police) need to find him!"

Police describe Taylor as 5-foot-7, 157 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to have neck tattoos and braces.

Area neighbors said he was also wearing a ski mask during the assaults and was always on foot, never seen getting into a car.

​"It's a little, a little scary. Definitely be aware of your surroundings," Maria Ponti-Zins said.

Unlike Provosty, Ponti-Zins said he's not as concerned. That's because when she walks around she's always on alert.

"Probably because I'm a girl, a woman in particular," she said. ​"I won't walk alone at night. I always will walk with somebody."

While Ponti-Zins said she hasn't had any run-ins with Taylor, she said she's seen several posts about him in the community Facebook group.

That's where other neighbors have mentioned suspected recent sightings. Just Tuesday a woman in neighboring Kennedy Heights said she spotted a man wearing a ski mask pacing down her street.

Others said they saw increased police patrols in Pleasant Ridge around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"I think it's just important to be aware," Ponti-Zins said.

Anyone with information that could lead to Taylor's arrest is asked to contact Detective Edwards with the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-979-4400.