WATCH: Surveillance video shows driver crash into Everybody's Records in Pleasant Ridge

Posted at 6:12 PM, May 11, 2023
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows a car crashing into Everybody's Records in Pleasant Ridge Wednesday night.

The record store on Montgomery Road said someone driving 70 miles per hour crashed into its storefront. Witnesses cited in the police report said the driver ran through a red light and hit someone's car before spinning into the business.

Video shows the car hit a street light before crashing into the store and spinning into a tree. Witnesses could be seen walking to the car to check on the driver.

Police cited the driver with OVI and disobeying a traffic signal.

On Thursday, Everybody's Records said a group from the nearby Gas Light Cafe helped clean up the storefront.

WCPO will update this story with more information.

