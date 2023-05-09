Watch Now
Coroner: At least one dead in crash, fire on WB I-275 near Anderson, highway closed

Posted at 1:02 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 13:20:03-04

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash and a vehicle fire on I-275 west, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said it has been called to the scene of the crash near Anderson Township.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Five Mile Road and US-52 while officials investigate the crash.

Police have not released any information on the crash, what may have caused it or information on the drivers involved.

Traffic cameras in the area show a black, four-door sedan sitting in the grassy median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-275. In the morning, cameras showed a second vehicle, still in the westbound lanes, on fire as firefighters fought to put it out.

