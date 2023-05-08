Driver who crashed into Loveland patio, injuring three people, faces charges

LOVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of crashing a pickup truck into the patio of Paxton's Grill, injuring three people, appeared in court on Monday for charges he faces as a result of the crash.

Tobie Ramsey, 25, faces three separate charges: one misdemeanor count of reckless operation of a vehicle, one misdemeanor count for not stopping after a crash and one felony count of inducing panic. Ramsey has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In court on Monday, a judge set Ramsey's bond at $250,000 in cash. If he makes bail, the judge ordered him not to drive.

He is currently being held in the Clermont County jail and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 17.

According to court documents, the crash was caused by Ramsey driving a Toyota truck "in a reckless manner, causing him to lose control." Once he lost control, he drove up the sidewalk, crashing through the patio of Paxton's Grill, hitting multiple people — three of whom were injured, but not seriously — and destroying the awning over the patio.

"After the crash, Mr. Ramsey fled the scene at a high rate of speed, placing many additional people at risk of serious injury or death and causing public inconvenience and alarm," court documents say.

Ramsay's truck collided with the patio at around 9 p.m. the night of May 5, while Paxton's was holding a Cinco de Mayo party, according to Loveland police. After the crash, police said Ramsey drove away.

A person who called 911 that night told dispatchers the driver was headed in the direction of Lebanon Road after the crash.

Another witness, Barry McFall, said he was around the corner at Narrow Path Brewing when a man ran in yelling for help.

"Somebody come running down the bike trail saying everyone needs to help and we ran," McFall said. "Everyone ran and basically we ran toward Paxton's Grill and basically seen the awning in the middle of the road."

All three people injured in the crash were taken to Bethesda North Hospital with what Loveland police called minor injuries.

Although Ramsey initially fled after the crash Friday night, Loveland police said he turned himself in at the Loveland Police Department on Sunday. He was arrested and transported to the jail at around 7:12 p.m. that evening, according to an incident report filed by Loveland police.

Despite the damage to its awning and patio space, Paxton's Grill announced on social media it still intended to open for business Saturday evening.