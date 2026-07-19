Police: 37-year-old man killed in Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Winton Hills, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers were called to the 800 block of Dutch Colony Drive for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Montez Yett suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Yett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have identified any suspects.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cincinnati police's Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.