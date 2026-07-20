Police: 1 in custody, 2 hospitalized after stabbing in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized and one person is in police custody after a stabbing in Kennedy Heights early Monday morning, according to Cincinnati police at the scene.

CPD officers said two people were stabbed in the 6400 block of Kennedy Avenue. One person is seriously injured and the second has injuries officers called "non-life-threatening," but both people are expected to recover, police said.

Officers at the scene said one person is in custody, but they did not provide information on whether that person would be charged.

Police did not say what led up to the stabbing, or whether the victims and suspect knew one another.

CPD officers left the scene just after 7 a.m.