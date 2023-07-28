It's not a bird or a plane, it's an adult racing a Big Wheel: Danger Wheel returns Saturday

CINCINNATI — Neither bird, nor plane, nor DC hero himself can stand up to those brave enough to hurtle down 12th Street in Pendleton on an adult Big Wheel.

And yet, Danger Wheel will return to the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway on Saturday, marking the low-stakes, high-speed race's eighth year.

The event is free, open to the public and water balloons to chuck at racers are heavily encouraged.

Race teams will check in beginning at 11 a.m., and the first race begins at 2 p.m.

The races continue throughout the day, with the courses evolving and changing to feature new obstacles that grow in size and ridiculousness — in previous years, racers have tangled with everything from hay bales to inflatable T-Rex dinosaurs on their way to the finish line.

Races run continuously until one brave Big Wheeler stands alone to be crowned the Danger Champion — but the races will likely continue until sundown.

This year, 64 three-person teams will face off on the varied courses of the day, taking turns to race one-on-one down the steep street.

Fans and spectators are encouraged to bring portable chairs "to witness the danger, up-close," reads a press release about the event.

This year, there will also be a few more attractions than usual; Dayton-based Huffy Bicycles has sponsored the event and will show off its products in a new demo area. Fans can take a free test ride on a Huffy bike and swag giveaways will be available to all who attend Danger Wheel, the press release said.

Danger Wheel is locally organized each year by residents in Pendleton, and proceeds that are gathered by the free-to-attend event benefit the beautification of the neighborhood and programming for future locally organized events.