Tri-State police departments give out steering wheel locks to protect Kias, Hyundais

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Several local police departments are handing out a free tool to help Kia and Hyundai car owners protect their cars.

The Independence Police Department said it received free steering wheel locks from car companies to crack down on a rash of car thefts targeting specific Kia and Hyundai models. Thousands of cars have been stolen across the country after social media posts showed people how to break into specific models.

“This all came about with kind of a TikTok ring of vehicle thefts,” said Sgt. Michael Brock.

Brock said thieves found a way to use USB cords to steal certain models of those cars.

“They didn't have to hot-wire them,” he said. “It was a simple download.”

Brock said Independence has seen three of those types of thefts in 2023. The free locks, which keep a car's steering wheel in place, can be given to eligible drivers.

“These things are nearly indestructible to break,” Brock said. “Most of the crimes happen because targets are easier, so preventing an easy target usually prevents you from being a victim of that crime.”

Independence received about 220 locks for residents. WCPO crews saw several people arrive at the department Wednesday to pick them up.

“We've been concerned for a long time, but didn't know what to do,” said Harriet Thompson, who drives a Kia. “I’d seen them on TV, but I had no idea where to go to get them or anything like that, so this is an answer to prayer.”

Union Township police distributed 75 locks in a week and a half, prompting the department to order more. Colerain Township and Fairfax are among other local departments offering them.

If you are interested in picking up a lock, check your local police department’s social media pages or give them a call to see if they have any.

Both car companies have rolled out software updates to better protect vulnerable models.

READ MORE

Teenagers linked to car thefts in Forest Park where certain car models are targeted

'Gone within 20 seconds': Spring Grove family's car stolen by thefts targeting Kias, Hyundais

Three cars stolen in Bethel in one day, including one recovered by investigators in Georgia