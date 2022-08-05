'Gone within 20 seconds': Spring Grove family's car stolen by thefts targeting Kias, Hyundais

CINCINNATI — Thieves are using USB cords, like cell phone chargers, to steal certain cars.

A growing social media trend shows people how to break into Hyundai models newer than 2015 and Kias newer than 2011, like Rebecca Perry's 2019 Kia Soul.

Perry had both sets of keys, but thieves were able to use a USB cord to get the engine started.

“Never in a million years would I think that you could use that to start a car and be gone within 20 seconds,” Perry said.

Her husband Matt said Perry's not lying — it takes thieves just seconds to steal the car.

"They break the column out, use a screwdriver, plug the USB cord into it and drive away," he said. "What you've paid for, for years, just disappears.”

The thieves call themselves the 'Kia Boys' and they’re learning how to steal on social media. The Perrys said teenagers were later found with the car.

“They could have killed somebody,” Perry said. “We had multiple reports that they were driving recklessly. When the police got notified of where they were, they ended up in a high-speed chase and hit a parked car.”

The car was returned damaged with an irreplaceable item stolen.

“My father-in-law died three years ago, so I kept his ashes in a necklace on my rearview mirror,” Perry said. "To have them steal those literally crushed me because I'll never get those ashes back.”

The family wants other car owners to be aware and alert.

“You hope that the words reach out to the people that haven't had their car stolen yet until Kia does something to rectify the situation," Matt Perry said.

Both automotive manufacturers are aware of the concerns. Hyundai said they're working to ensure the safety of their customers and deter thefts. Kia said its 2022 model year and beyond will have an immobilizer installed to prevent thefts.

