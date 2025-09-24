Owner of Northside bar The Comet dies at 54

CINCINNATI — Dave Cunningham, owner of The Comet in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood, has died at age 54.

Cunningham passed away last night, WCPO confirmed. We were not able to confirm the cause of his death.

The Comet is a beloved Northside bar that serves up everything from drinks to dinner to Sunday brunch, even featuring live entertainment.

In a post on social media, The Comet confirmed it would still be open Wednesday. Comments on the post showed support for Cunningham's friends and family and even shared memories of him.