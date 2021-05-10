MadTree's new restaurant will be indoor-outdoor greenhouse in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Madtree Brewing Company will create “a nook of nature in the heart of the city” when it opens its new bar and restaurant in Over-the-Rhine this fall.

The Cincinnati-based brewery announced Monday that it would take over the Vine Street space formerly occupied by Japanese restaurant Kaze OTR, which closed at the end of 2019, and turn it into Alcove — a greenhouse bar and restaurant featuring “MadTree beers, house-made cocktails and upscale farm-to-table offerings from chef Stephen Williams,” according to a news release from the company.

MadTree’s description of the concept promises a lush outdoor patio, light-filled interior and indoor plant fixtures such as living chandeliers and walls.

“Our goal is to create experiences that encourage people to connect with each other, get comfortable and relax in an easy going, vibrant and natural space,” wrote MadTree cofounder Brady Duncan. “Whether you’re popping in for a drink and bite, or making a night of it, we’re creating a space that feels like an urban oasis and a break from the norm.”

MadTree is developing the space in partnership with 3CDC, focusing on preserving historical elements of the 1800s-era building while introducing new, environmentally friendly features to improve its sustainability.

The menu will be developed by Stephen Williams, the chef who has operated Covington farm-to-table restaurant Bouquet since 2007.