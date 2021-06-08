Police seek third suspect in Over-the-Rhine BB gun attacks

Cincinnati police are searching for a third suspect in a series of BB gun attacks on people in Over-the-Rhine, Chief Eliot Isaac said Tuesday. Thirty-year-old David White will face six assault charges upon his arrest.

Two other suspects in the attacks — sisters Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hoppers, 28 — surrendered to police earlier Tuesday.

According to police, the trio were recorded firing a BB gun out the window of a tan four-door sedan on June 3. They targeted other people, including at least two who were asleep on the streets when the BBs hit them.

The crimes were “incredibly senseless,” police wrote in a Monday news release announcing the sisters’ indictment.

The group may have additional victims who did not report the assaults on the day they happened.

“We are asking the public to continue to come forward if they were shot by a BB gun in the early morning hours of June 3,” police wrote in a news release.