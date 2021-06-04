Police: People seen on video shooting BB gun at people experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public to help identify people who they said shot a BB gun at people who are experiencing homelessness in Over-The-Rhine.

On Friday, police released the video from the early Thursday morning attack near 1615 Republic St.

In the video, a light colored, four-door sedan pulls up to the curb, where three people are sitting and sleeping on the sidewalk.

A person inside the vehicle, wearing a black shirt, pulls out a BB gun and appears to shoot at the people on the sidewalk. Later in the video, another person in the vehicle, wearing a shirt with light sleeves and a red wristband or watch, also appears to shoot the BB gun at the people on the curb.

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING: In the early morning hours of June 3rd, the people seen in this video targeted homeless people throughout OTR by shooting them with a BB gun. This specific incident occurred at 1615 Republic Street. The car is a light colored 4-door sedan with a dark hood. pic.twitter.com/TEC46juv7O — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 4, 2021

Police said the suspects also targeted homeless people "throughout OTR" Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.