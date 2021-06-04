Watch
Police: People seen on video shooting BB gun at people experiencing homelessness

CPD releases surveillance video, asks public for help identifying suspects
Cincinnati Police Department
Cincinnati Police are hoping to identify two people seen on video shooting a BB gun at people who are homeless in Over-the-Rhine on June 3, 2021.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public to help identify people who they said shot a BB gun at people who are experiencing homelessness in Over-The-Rhine.

On Friday, police released the video from the early Thursday morning attack near 1615 Republic St.

In the video, a light colored, four-door sedan pulls up to the curb, where three people are sitting and sleeping on the sidewalk.

A person inside the vehicle, wearing a black shirt, pulls out a BB gun and appears to shoot at the people on the sidewalk. Later in the video, another person in the vehicle, wearing a shirt with light sleeves and a red wristband or watch, also appears to shoot the BB gun at the people on the curb.

Police said the suspects also targeted homeless people "throughout OTR" Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.

