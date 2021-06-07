PD: Sisters charged with assault after shooting people living in homelessness with BB gun

CINCINNATI — Sisters Brittany and Kelsey Hopper drove around Over-the-Rhine on Thursday morning and shot at homeless people with a BB gun, hitting some while they slept, according to Cincinnati police.

The pair were identified Monday afternoon in a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department, which had been searching for them since the day of the attacks. Although both women — 29-year-old Brittany and 28-year-old Kelsey — have been charged with assault, neither had been arrested by the time police released their names.

“We are hopeful that Brittany and Kelsey Hopper do the right thing and turn themselves into District One,” a police spokesperson tweeted. “Thank you again for helping us ID those responsible in last week's incredibly senseless crimes.”

The assaults were recorded by cameras on the scene, and the recordings led police to the car the Hoppers had been driving: A tan sedan with a mismatched hood. The Hoppers spray-painted the hood to match the rest at some point over the weekend, police said, likely hoping to avoid detection.

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING: In the early morning hours of June 3rd, the people seen in this video targeted homeless people throughout OTR by shooting them with a BB gun. This specific incident occurred at 1615 Republic Street. The car is a light colored 4-door sedan with a dark hood. pic.twitter.com/TEC46juv7O — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 4, 2021

It didn’t work. The car was impounded Monday afternoon.

Police noted that the pair may have additional victims who did not report the assaults on the day they happened.

“We are asking the public to continue to come forward if they were shot by a BB gun in the early morning hours of June 3,” police wrote in a news release.