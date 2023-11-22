Police: Man dead after shooting at Over-the-Rhine apartment

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night.

Cincinnati police responded to the 1500 block of Elm Street sometime after 8 p.m. following a report of a shooting at an apartment. Officers at the scene said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or any additional victims, but did say it appeared the person forced entry into the home.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.