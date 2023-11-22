Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

Police: Man dead after shooting at Over-the-Rhine apartment

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:11 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 22:16:04-05

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night.

Cincinnati police responded to the 1500 block of Elm Street sometime after 8 p.m. following a report of a shooting at an apartment. Officers at the scene said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or any additional victims, but did say it appeared the person forced entry into the home.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

More local news:
Pierce Township man graffitis his mansion in protest against neighbors, police Former Loveland QB Drew Plitt earns another opportunity with Bengals Workers picket outside Cincinnati VA for betting working conditions

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Help those in need with our Toy Team 9 donation drive 2023