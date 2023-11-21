Cincinnati police: 1 dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Republic Street just after noon Tuesday following a report of a person shot. One person was located and taken to UC Medical Center, where they were in critical condition.

Hours later at around 4:20 p.m., CPD said the shooting had turned into a homicide.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.