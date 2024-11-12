Police, fire crews respond to suspicious bag reported in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Police and fire crews have blocked off the intersection of Vine and 13th Street in Over-the-Rhine after receiving a report about a suspicious bag.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said they shut down Vine Street from 12th to 14th and between Race and Walnut to investigate the area. Police said they have evacuated four buildings near the intersection and said people in the immediate area may hear a "noise similar to a firecracker" as bomb technicians work but noted that "there is no safety hazard beyond the current safety zone."

While they have not said what was found, officials said the road is expected to be reopened by around 10:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time. WCPO has a crew at this scene and will provide more updates as they are received.