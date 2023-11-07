Police arrest man for October fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of a 26-year-old man shot in Over-the-Rhine in October.

Police arrested 23-year-old Devonte Banks on Monday. He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The shooting happened October 21 at around 9 p.m. Police were called to the 1600 block of Walnut Street in OTR; when they arrived at the scene, they didn't find anyone shot, however, CPD said.

A short time later, police said 26-year-old Damarcus Duffy arrived at Christ Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, police said.