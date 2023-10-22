Coroner identifies 26-year-old man shot, killed in OTR

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a Saturday night shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

At approximately 9:00 p.m officers responded to the 1600 block of Walnut Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate a victim, police said.

A short time later, police said a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Christ Hospital in a private vehicle. The man died at the hospital.

The coroner identified the victim Monday as Damarcus Duffy.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects.

Cincinnati police initially identified the victim as a 28-year-old but the coroner confirmed Duffy was 26.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.