Police: 2 juveniles shot in Over-the-Rhine

E Elder St and E McMicken Ave. Over-the-Rhine
WCPO
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said two juveniles were shot in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood Thursday.

The incident happened near East Elder Street and East McMicken Avenue, police said.

Police said one juvenile was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the other to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

This comes less than a month after a 16-year-old student was shot and killed in the same area near East McMicken Avenue.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it is received.

