Over-the-Rhine restaurant, wine bar Pleasantry to close at the end of December

CINCINNATI — An Over-the-Rhine restaurant and wine bar is shutting its doors at the end of December.

Pleasantry — located at 118 W 15th Street — is holding its last meal some time around Dec. 31, according to a statement the restaurant posted on social media Thursday morning. The 32-seat restaurant opened in OTR in 2016 by owners Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall.

Per the statement, Pleasantry has offered customers more than 500 menu items, more than 700 different wines and has been home to 136 employees in its seven years.

"We set out with a loose vision to create a neighborhood restaurant centered around 3 things: natural wine; seasonal, approachable food; and connection," the restaurant's owners said. "Reflecting back, we can say we've never wavered."

The owners didn't give exact reasons for the restaurant's closure, but they said they decided to not renew their lease.

"There are so many words we could say to the 'why' of it all, and they'll likely come at some point," the owners said. "For now, it's simply 'we're tired.'"

Despite the closure, the owners said they look back at the years of business with pride.

"As we sit here now, we look back with extreme pride at it all: the people we've met, the relationships we've built, the food we've served, the wine we've poured," the restaurant said.

