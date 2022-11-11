Krueger's Tavern to reopen in December 2022 in Over-the-Rhine

Krueger's Tavern, a staple restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, has finally announced its reopening date.

Known for its burgers, Krueger's will be returning in December 2022. The restaurant didn't pinpoint what date, though.

The burger joint, which is owned by Thunderdome Restaurant Group, used to be located next to its sister restaurant Bakersfield, but has now moved a block up to 1313 Vine St.

Bakersfield, which serves tacos, margaritas and more, expanded into Krueger's old conjoined space.

Due to the move up the street, the tavern has been temporarily closed for months. Previously, the new location's windows advertised that the restaurant would be reopening in summer 2022. It's unclear why Krueger's is opening a few months since the proposed time.

The social media post announcing the date also said more details are to come about its reopening.

Krueger's is known for its burgers, but also offers salads, sandwiches and appetizers, such as sauerkraut balls, beer cheese and more.

With the announcement regarding the reopening date, Krueger's website also said it is also hiring.

Other than Krueger's and Bakersfield, Thunderdome also owns OTR's The Eagle, Citybird Tenders, Pepp & Dolores and Maplewood Kitchen and Bar in downtown Cincinnati. The restaurant group also has a sandwich restaurant in Oxford.

