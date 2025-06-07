'It could've been anyone' | Over-the-Rhine community grapples with murder of gym owner, increase in crime

CINCINNATI — The stabbing death of an Over-the-Rhine gym owner has left many residents questioning the safety of their neighborhood.

Cincinnati police have charged Mordecia Black with murder and aggravated burglary after prosecutors said he stabbed and killed Patrick Heringer, co-founder of Findlay Movement, in his home early Wednesday morning.

Kevin Hassey, president of the Over-the-Rhine Community Council, expressed his disbelief at the crime.

"It's shocking that somebody in their bedroom, sound asleep at 4 o'clock in the morning, could get murdered," Hassey said, highlighting the strong sense of community surrounding Heringer’s fitness center, which is known for its dedicated clientele.

On the heels of the event, residents said they've grown increasingly concerned about rising crime rates in the area. Data on the city's Reported Crime Dashboard indicates a 48% increase in crime in OTR, with 635 reported incidents — both violent and nonviolent — so far this year.

Bryan Goddard is a local musician who often plays near Heringer’s gym. He shared his feelings about the atmosphere in the community.

"That's appalling, it could've been me, it could've been anyone," Goddard said. "Anyone (who) is a victim of crime is to be sympathized with."

Goddard, a longtime Cincinnati resident, noted a change in the mood of the community.

"Everyone is like they mummified, they got things on their mind,” he said, calling for more action from city officials to ease the fears of residents. "The city officials could do something to alleviate their fears about more police presence. They don't do that anymore. You don't see them just walking the beat."

In light of these concerns, OTR leaders stressed the importance of community safety.

Hassey assured the public that they are actively working to address the issue.

“It is generally safe, and we're working to make it safer. I know some people will take issue with that,” Hassey said. “But it's a cause to double down on what we can learn and what we can do to make Over-the-Rhine even safer."