Prosecutor calls for public comments ahead of parole hearing for Hamilton County man dubbed 'Senior Stalker'

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office is calling for the public to provide comments ahead of an Ohio Parole Board hearing for a man dubbed the "Senior Stalker."

Dale Jackson was sentenced to a minimum of 90 years in 1989 after officials said he "terrorized" elderly victims across Hamilton County.

He was convicted of multiple counts of aggravated robbery, robbery and aggravated burglary for crimes against eight people, ages 61 to 95.

In one case, Jackson knocked on an 85-year-old woman's door and pretended to be doing repairs for her landlord when he choked her, beat her and ransacked the apartment. Just days later, he knocked on a 95-year-old woman's door, forcing himself in once she opened it and beating her.

He attacked two men over the age of 70 within the span of two weeks, stealing their cash and, in one instance, recently purchased Christmas presents.

Police discovered Jackson was abusing a 68-year-old woman weeks later, after a landlord reported that a man had been living in one of his apartments who didn't belong there. The landlord said he discovered Jackson when he went to check the apartment.

The woman who lived there said Jackson had entered her apartment and demanded money, but she had none, so he told her he was going to be watching her and would come back and get her if she told the police. The woman moved out without telling anyone, and when Jackson returned and saw the apartment was empty, he decided to stay there.

When he was arrested, police said Jackson admitted to victimizing at least 15 elderly people.

While his sentence is from 90 to 150 years in prison, the Ohio Parole Board will consider whether to release him on parole on Aug. 30. Pillich said she hopes people who want to voice their opposition submit letters to the parole board.

"Dale Jackson terrorized our community for months," Pillich said. "He violently and deliberately targeted the most vulnerable among us. I have no doubt that if he is released, he’ll reoffend. My job is to protect this community from predators like him, and I urge the parole board to do the same."

You can submit a letter on the prosecutor's website or send a written letter with "Dale Jackson, Inmate No. A209027" to:

Ohio Parole Board

Adult Parole Authority

770 West Broad Street

Columbus, Ohio 43222-1419