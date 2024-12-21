Findlay Market's Holiday Market offers extended hours ahead of Christmas for last-minute gifts

CINCINNATI — Christmas crunch time is underway across the nation — and it's no different in the Tri-State.

Holiday markets in the Queen City are setting up shop to offer different and unique gift options, and Findlay Market's Holiday Market has become a tradition for families.

"We always come down for our spices and some of our meats. We just love coming down here all the time," shopper Amy Helmes said. "Me and my sisters come down, we get breakfast, you know, it’s just kind of becoming our tradition."

Helmes said she visits the holiday market each year to pick out unique and hand-crafted gifts for her family.

"I like to come down and get some more handmade stuff," she said.

There's something special, she said, about knowing how much passion went into making a gift for her loved ones.

Beth Hauke, owner of Happy Pies, said the same about the food at Findlay Market.

"We feature our pies' total quality. We buy everything we can local, even our butter is from a local farm," she said. "They are beautiful and they are quality so you just really can’t miss if you put our pies on your table."

Findlay Market also has a gift-giving guide online. The owner of Earthganics, Erin Christen, said her shop has even created special grab-and-go gift bundles.

"We kind of created a few gift baskets. That one has our signature scent that everybody loves," Christen said. "We did a pampering gift set. We even made holiday sprays and then we have a bunch on our shelves that we’ve made up. But you guys can custom make it any way you choose for the people that you love."

Findlay Market is also giving shoppers more time this holiday season by extending its hours in the days leading up to Christmas.

Findlay Market's holiday schedule:



Sunday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve) — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday (Christmas Day) — Closed