'A true transformation of the event' | 2025 Cincinnati Open to add extra days, more matches and players

The Cincinnati Open is gearing up for its 2025 tournament, and this year's event is expanding.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the tennis tournament will have more players, matches and entertainment within its new "transformed venue."

The tournament will also take place over 14 days instead of its usual nine days. Organizers said this is to account for the men's and women's singles categories growing from 56 to 96 players.

The 2025 tournament takes place Tuesday, Aug. 5 through Monday, Aug. 18 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, which is undergoing multi-million dollar renovations ahead of this year's event.

Attendees will also have more opportunities to see matches will ticket sessions increasing from 16 to 24 this year, as well.

"We view the growth of the Cincinnati Open as a true transformation of the event that will elevate the experience for our fans, players and partners," said Bob Moran, tournament director. "The added days will help players compete at their peak due to additional rest between matches and will give our fans more opportunities to see the world's top tennis talent in more matches, practices and special experiences across more days on-site."

Under the new expanded tournament format, qualifying rounds will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 5 and Wednesday, Aug. 6. These rounds will have 48 players in both men's and women's categories. From there, 12 men and women will advance to the main draw, organizers said.

Main draw play begins Thursday, Aug. 7. A total of 32 seeded players in the men's and women's categories will each have a first-round bye. Top-rank players will be expected to play their first match either Saturday, Aug. 9 or Sunday, Aug. 10.

Quarterfinals will take place Thursday, Aug. 14 and Friday, Aug. 15, while semifinals will happen Saturday, Aug. 16 for the men and Sunday, Aug. 17 for the women.

The singles championship matches will now occur on Monday, Aug. 18.

Doubles events will have staggered starts on Thursday, Aug. 7 for women and Monday, Aug. 11 for men. The doubles finals matches will happen Sunday, Aug. 17.

A full calendar of events for the tournament can be seen here.

Fans will also be able to enjoy expanded fan areas, autograph sessions, interactive activities and more, organizers said. The "Fan Lawn" will also have "around-the-clock" live music and entertainment.

Series, week-long and multi-day ticket packages for the 2025 tournament go on sale Wednesday, March 5. Single-session tickets will go on sale Friday, April 11.

You can click here to sign up for presale tickets.

