PD: Gunfire exchanged between officers, suspect during well-being check in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — There's a large police presence in Middletown after gunfire was exchanged between police officers and a suspect, the Middletown Police Department said.

Police said officers responded Sunday afternoon to a home in the 3000 block of Mohawk Street for a well-being check.

When the officers arrived, an unidentified suspect fired a weapon at them, police said. In response, those officers fired their guns, as well.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting, but did not specify if the suspect was injured at all.

A Ring camera at a nearby home captured the sound of six gunshots. In the video, multiple neighbors are gathered near Middletown first responder vehicles.

When the gunshots are fired, one neighbor can be heard saying, "Oh, we're having a shootout."

Middletown Police Shooting 7/13/25

This is a developing story. WCPO has a crew at the scene working to learn more.