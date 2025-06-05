Watch Now
CPD: Woman hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot in Over-the-Rhine

A 49-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot in the head in Over-the-Rhine, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI — A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Over-the-Rhine, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The night chief at the scene said police received multiple calls about shots being fired in the 1400 block of Walnut Street just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 49-year-old woman who had been shot in the head, according to CPD.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what the chief described as life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found shell casings in a nearby gas station parking lot.

According to the chief, the police have already spoken with witnesses to gather more information about the incident.

At this time, police have not released any details about a suspect.

