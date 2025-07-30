Police: Pedestrian dies after crash in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A 42-year-old man has died after he was hit by a driver in Covington early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Highway Avenue west of Spring Street at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, where they found Shaun Ewing with life-threatening injuries. Ewing was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Covington police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators; No criminal charges have been filed, police said.

Police told WCPO Ewing was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, but investigators are still working to learn why he was in the road.

"Mr. Ewing's family has experienced a heartbreaking loss and we extend our deepest condolences as we continue working to provide them with answers," reads a press release from Covington police.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Covington detectives at 859.292.2234.