Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

CPD arrests 23-year-old for fatally shooting man in November in OTR

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
OTR elm street shooting fatal
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 11:29:23-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday they have arrested and charged 23-year-old Devon Courtney with the murder of a man in Over-the-Rhine in November.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Elm sometime after 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. At the scene, police found 31-year-old Mikale Booker shot to death.

At the time of the shooting, police said it appeared the suspect forced their way into the home in which Booker was discovered.

Police have not released any further information on what led to the shooting.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Woman testifies when she sought asylum from abuse, Cincy ICE officer abused her Prosecutor: Arrest by Oxford officer who struck 20-year-old 'is lawful' CEO of Scripps Howard Fund, Foundation retiring, search for replacement begins

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.