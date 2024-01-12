CPD arrests 23-year-old for fatally shooting man in November in OTR

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday they have arrested and charged 23-year-old Devon Courtney with the murder of a man in Over-the-Rhine in November.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Elm sometime after 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. At the scene, police found 31-year-old Mikale Booker shot to death.

At the time of the shooting, police said it appeared the suspect forced their way into the home in which Booker was discovered.

Police have not released any further information on what led to the shooting.