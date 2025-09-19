CPD: 14-year-old arrested in Over-the-Rhine shooting that killed 30-year-old man, injured another

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with an Over-the-Rhine shooting that killed one man and injured another this summer.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Walnut Street, near Liberty Street, at around 12:30 a.m. June 12 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lawrence, was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died. Police also learned that a second person went to Christ Hospital in connection with the shooting. That person's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

On Sept. 18, CPD's Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.