City of Cincinnati denies request from OTR residents to turn vacant lot into community garden

CINCINNATI — In the heart of Over-the-Rhine, just about 100 yards from Findlay Market, sits an empty city-owned lot off Pleasant Street.

The lot is fenced off from the street, overgrown with branches and sticks. It's surrounded by residential housing and congested one-way streets.

Alexis Marsh, who lives across from the lot, is tired of looking at the eyesore from her window.

"It just looks bad," Marsh said. "Folks just kind of abuse the space."

Despite the overgrowth and dead grass, Marsh and other residents see potential in the unused space. Her solution is simple: transform part of the vacant property into a temporary community garden.

"What if we just took a little quarter of this lot and built four-by-eight garden beds and get food growing?" Marsh said.

Marsh said her idea for a temporary garden on the property off Pleasant Street was backed by the OTR Community Council. While we spoke to Marsh, other neighbors passing by also said they supported the idea.

A few weeks ago, she approached city officials with a proposal for a temporary garden. She said they would move when the city wanted to eventually use it, and the residents offered to pay for and build everything themselves — they just needed permission.

The city rejected the request.

"It doesn't make sense to anyone," Marsh said.

According to city officials, the lot is earmarked for future housing development, and they want the site readily available when that happens.

"There's no plan officially on their schedule to develop this or to sell it," Marsh said.

Marsh said the situation has her feeling frustrated.

"Even if it came up for sale next year, we would probably have two growing seasons," she noted.

A spokesperson for the Department of Community and Economic Development told WCPO they are currently soliciting concepts and plans for the property and are focused on the future use of the site.

A spokesperson for the City of Cincinnati's Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) sent the following statement to WCPO 9:

"The property in question is currently in the process for an RFP (Request for Proposals); where the City solicits competitive development concepts and plans, returning non-productive property to tax revenue-generating, productive use. As a local government entity, the City has a duty to all residents to ensure these properties are brought back to their highest and best use. While we cannot predict what will come from this upcoming RFP, we will note: given our firm commitment to addressing housing needs in all neighborhoods, and in particular, locations with excellent proximity to transit, grocery options, and other amenities – such as the ones located at Findlay Market – this particular site is likely to be determined to be better utilized as an opportunity for residential development. Any residents of future development on this site would also have the pleasure of utilizing the large existing community garden less than 6 blocks away on E. McMicken Ave, made of 4 vacant lots, which has run continuously since the 80s. It's important the City remains committed to ensuring the future use of this site benefits all and not stray from the RFP timeline."

Meanwhile, Marsh said she hopes city officials will reconsider their position.

"We can build community with it, and the city can help that," said Marsh.

