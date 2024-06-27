Watch Now
City alert reports 'emergency' near Cincinnati Music Hall, heavy police presence

Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 27, 2024

CINCINNATI — There was a "police incident" near Cincinnati Music Hall in Over-the-Rhine Thursday evening, according to the city's social media.

The City of Cincinnati first posted an alert just before 7:30 p.m. reporting police at the scene of an emergency near Music Hall before giving an all-clear just 15 minutes later.

"Regarding the police incident near Music Hall, there is no ongoing threat to community," the city said. "Normal activities can resume."

Our crews responded to the scene, witnessing several police cruisers blocking off Elm Street near Music Hall.

Witnesses at the scene told us they witnessed a driver leading a police pursuit before getting out of his vehicle near the intersection of 12th and Elm.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

