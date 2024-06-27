City alert reports 'emergency' near Cincinnati Music Hall, heavy police presence

CINCINNATI — There was a "police incident" near Cincinnati Music Hall in Over-the-Rhine Thursday evening, according to the city's social media.

The City of Cincinnati first posted an alert just before 7:30 p.m. reporting police at the scene of an emergency near Music Hall before giving an all-clear just 15 minutes later.

Urgent #CincyAlert: Police on scene at emergency near Music Hall. Avoid the area. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant / take action as needed. — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) June 27, 2024

"Regarding the police incident near Music Hall, there is no ongoing threat to community," the city said. "Normal activities can resume."

#CincyAlert – ALL CLEAR – Regarding the police incident near Music Hall, there is no ongoing threat to community. Normal activities can resume. — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) June 27, 2024

Our crews responded to the scene, witnessing several police cruisers blocking off Elm Street near Music Hall.

Witnesses at the scene told us they witnessed a driver leading a police pursuit before getting out of his vehicle near the intersection of 12th and Elm.

#BREAKING



Heavy police presence near #Cincinnati’s Music Hall.



I counted more than four dozen police cars.



Witnesses tell me a man led police on a chase and stalled near Washington Park.



They say he then jumped out with a gun before they heard shots. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/h9Cb83utQN — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) June 27, 2024

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.