A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR

CINCINNATI — This past weekend marks the first Friday and Saturday with the city's new security measures implemented on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine.

The city announced these new measures last week after a shooting on Aug. 7 resulted in nine injured. Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting, and police believe there's a third shooter still out there.

The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway.

The new restrictions are in place on Friday and Saturday nights, and they impact parking, through traffic and sidewalk access.

Important updates for OTR Main Street residents this weekend. This Friday and Saturday, City leadership and @CincyPD are taking steps to facilitate safe pedestrian circulation on Main Street between Central Parkway and Liberty Street. Please see the details below. pic.twitter.com/yQrNyLCaIx — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) August 11, 2022

On the respective nights of safety measures, there is no metered parking on Main Street between Central and Liberty from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day. This restriction will be in place until the end of the year, per the parking enforcement signs placed along Main Street.

Tyler Pistor Parking is restricted on Over-the-Rhine's Main Street on Friday and Saturday nights. These restrictions are in place through the end of the 2022.

Other than the parking rules, all through traffic between Liberty and Central on Main Street will be stopped at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, except for Metro buses and the Streetcar, which will continue their normal routes.

Lastly, sidewalk access may be limited between the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Main Street. Large metal barricades could be seen on the sidewalks in that area. The city said access to businesses and residences won't be obstructed, and that all ADA requirements will be maintained.

Tyler Pistor The City of Cincinnati implemented new safety measures on OTR's Main Street this past weekend.

Other than the security measures, CPD Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced last week that an increased police presence would be seen in OTR and The Banks. While Theetge detailed the increased police presence, she said that doesn't mean there will be "increased police enforcement" — meaning that people can still stand on the sidewalks, outside businesses and so on.

"Citizens of Cincinnati should feel comfortable coming down to The Banks to watch a Bengals game, a Reds game and enjoy some of the establishments," Theetge said. "Citizens should enjoy and feel comfortable coming down to Main Street or any other entertainment district in the City of Cincinnati. We the police department are 100% dedicated to ensuring their safety."

She stated that the city's overall goal is compliance, whether that be to the businesses, patrons, crowds, etc.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and CPD met with Main Street business owners last week to address their concerns following last weekend's mass shooting. Pureval was also on Main Street himself late Friday and Saturday night to see firsthand what the streets were like.

RELATED

Security measures in place at The Banks, in OTR following shooting that injured 9

Cincinnati mayor, police met with OTR business owners to discuss safety concerns in the area

2 arrested for OTR shooting that left nine injured, Cincinnati police believe third person fired shots