3CDC announces valet parking for Over-the-Rhine visitors. Here's what you need to know

CINCINNATI — Visitors traveling into Over-the-Rhine can now pay for valet parking, the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC) announced this week.

The private non-profit development corporation said parking has been "one of the most common hurdles" for people coming to OTR for food, shopping or entertainment. The new valet service, located in the 1300 block of Vine Street, will allow people to drop off their vehicles instead of searching for a spot.

While people must drop their car off at the Vine Street stations, 3CDC said they can text or call the valets to have their vehicle brought to them within the service boundary — essentially between Race and Walnut streets east to west, from 15th to 12th streets north to south.

The service is available Sundays through Thursdays from 4-10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 4-11 p.m. The cost is listed as a flat fee of $10.

"Our goal has always been to make Over-the-Rhine as welcoming and accessible as possible,” Christy Samad, 3CDC's executive vice president of Civic & Commercial Space Activation, said in a release. "By offering a reliable, affordable valet option every night of the week, we’re adding another amenity to this vibrant neighborhood.”

On-street parking is also available throughout the neighborhood, with lots and garages offering additional spaces. You can see the City of Cincinnati's OTR parking map, which breaks down where metered and residential parking are, here. The locations of additional lots and garages can be found here.

Additionally, people can park and ride the streetcar, which is free, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. To find the streetcar's route and stops, click here.