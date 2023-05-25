Watch Now
1 person shot, killed in Over-the-Rhine

One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in Over-the-Rhine. Police were called to the area of Hamer Street and East Elder Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered one victim.
Posted at 5:14 AM, May 25, 2023
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Police were called to the area of Hamer Street and East Elder Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered one victim.

Cincinnati police have not released a statement about this shooting, but a WCPO crew on the scene can see a body bag. There is crime-scene tape around a portion of East Elder Street near East McMicken Avenue blocking the intersection. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators have not said if they are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

