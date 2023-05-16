Long-time Sotto chef Danny Combs to open French-inspired restaurant in former Zula space

CINCINNATI — Danny Combs, who bid farewell to Sotto after serving for 11 years as a chef with owner Boca Restaurant Group, will now open his own restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, according to a press release from Combs and 3CDC.

The restaurant is named Colette and will feature a French-inspired concept, the press release said.

Colette will open in the 3,600-square-foot space at 1400 Race Street, previously occupied by Zula, which closed at the end of 2022.

According to the press release, Combs searched for a location for his new restaurant for nearly a year before signing the lease at 1400 Race.

"I vividly remember how much I loved both the interior and exterior of the building," Combs said in the press release. "It has an old-world charm and warm feel, and when it became available, I knew I had to jump on the opportunity. It's just such a great location — a perfect one for folks coming from or going to the theater."

The space is a quick walk from Washington Park, Music Hall and Memorial Hall.

With the intent of crafting a space that will foster a neighborhood feel, Combs has commissioned local designers and architects to re-design the interior. According to the press release, the dining rooms and bar are slated for an update. Combs also plans to add an additional private dining room, meaning the restaurant will feature two private spaces in total that can combine for larger parties.

"Cosmetic updates made inside the space will make the environment warm and inviting, maintaining a neighborhood feel that patrons will experience as soon as they step through the front door," reads the press release.

Combs spent 12 years working with the Boca Restaurant Group, a Cincinnati-based company that owns and operates Boca, Nada and Sotto. Sotto bid him farewell as its chef in a February 2022 social media post.

"There would never be enough space on a single post to express all that we've experienced, learned & loved in the 11 years Chef Danny has been with Boca Restaurant Group," reads the Facebook post.

The press release from Combs and 3CDC did not elaborate on a timeline for Colette's progress, so it's unclear when Cincinnatians will be able to enjoy its offerings.