Cincinnati leaders consider new program aiming to address Main Street safety concerns

CINCINNATI — 3CDC is proposing a new program aimed at addressing safety concerns on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine.

The Main Street Pop-Up Program would put small businesses in about 26 currently vacant storefronts.

The change is something Ian Moreau, the owner of Moreau Sewing, wants to see happen. Moreau said in his eight years on Main Street, he's seen some concerning things.

"Like once I was right there and I heard someone shot and things like that," he said.

He said a big issue is people loitering, especially outside of vacant storefronts. 3CDC said that is one of the main issues it wants to address with its proposed program.

"If there's the impression that there's no one around and the street's rundown, that can make people who maybe are engaging in negative behaviors feel a little more comfortable," Emily Stowe with 3CDC said.

The program would allow small businesses to open up inside these vacant storefronts with short-term leases to start out.

"In order to make this program successful we would hire a program coordinator for the next two years to vet those applications and help get new entrepreneurs set up in these spaces," Stowe said.

In addition to addressing safety concerns, 3CDC thinks it will drive up foot traffic and help the businesses already on Main Street.

The funding would come from leftover Ziegler Park Expansion Project money. 3CDC asked for $485,000 to be reallocated. $150,000 would go towards that program coordinator's salary, $80,000 would go towards consultants and professional services, including an additional Cincinnati Police Officer for security detail and $255,000 would go towards grants for build-outs and start-up costs.

In Monday's Budget and Finance Committee meeting, council members agreed that it's a good program, but some had concerns.

"We could have that one position do multiple neighborhoods at once. We could really be seeing an impact, not just in downtown, Over-the-Rhine," said council member Seth Walsh said.

Walsh was previously the Executive Director of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation and oversaw a similar project. He said College Hill did its project with much less money.

"I get the security concerns, but I think all 52 neighborhoods are concerned about safe—safety," council member Scotty Johnson said. "The perception is that certain neighborhoods get this and other neighborhoods get left behind."

Ultimately the committee voted 5-3 to reduce the funding reallocation amount by $25,000 and send the issue to the full Council.

With summer coming up, council members said the City and CPD are working on other safety plans too.