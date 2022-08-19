1 person hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after stabbing in OTR, police say

CINCINNATI — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in Over-the-Rhine Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responding to the 1700 block of Vine Street located one person stabbed near the corner of Vine and Green streets. Police said the person was taken to UC Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries."

Vine Street was shut down as police investigated the stabbing.

There was no word on a suspect.

READ MORE

Bonds raised, additional charges in OTR shooting that wounded 8 people

Cincinnati police search for suspect accused of rape in OTR

A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR