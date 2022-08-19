Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

1 person hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after stabbing in OTR, police say

OTR stabbing Vine Street
Emily Gibney/WCPO
OTR stabbing Vine Street
Posted at 12:10 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 00:10:43-04

CINCINNATI — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in Over-the-Rhine Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responding to the 1700 block of Vine Street located one person stabbed near the corner of Vine and Green streets. Police said the person was taken to UC Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries."

Vine Street was shut down as police investigated the stabbing.

There was no word on a suspect.

READ MORE
Bonds raised, additional charges in OTR shooting that wounded 8 people
Cincinnati police search for suspect accused of rape in OTR
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.