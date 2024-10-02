'One seat and thousands of candidates' | Meeka Owens to choose Reggie Harris' successor on city council

CINCINNATI — Reggie Harris, now with a bare office and a new job waiting for him, addressed the council floor for the last time Wednesday.

On Monday Harris will begin working for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington. He said he'd be helping distribute $7 billion in federal funds over the next four months. Those funds, he said, will be invested in resources like libraries, housing, recreation centers and senior living.

“To be able to have that large impact in such a short amount of time just seemed like an opportunity I couldn't turn down,” Harris said.

But who's filling his seat? Council member Meeka Owens said she and Harris chose each other to select their successor if they resigned before their terms ended, which is why she has the final say on who will take his place.

“I have 60 days from the time of resignation,” Owens said. “This is a decision that should be made sooner versus later.”

Years ago, when Councilman Greg Landsman stepped down, Harris chose the next member to take his place. At that time there was an open application for the position. Owens said this time around is different.

“There's one seat and thousands of candidates,” Owens said.

She said she's been meeting with those who’ve contacted her about the position. She’s also constantly confiding in a trusted council.

“You know I'm using multiple lenses the most important thing is you are ready on day one to do this job and you care about the future of Cincinnati,” she said.

Owens said this is not an easy decision to make, and even though she’s sad to see Harris leave, the opportunity for him brings a smile to her face.

“We want someone who can continue this great work that we’ve been doing he's got big shoes to fill certainly,” said Owens.