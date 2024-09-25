Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris accepts position with U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris announced Tuesday that he's accepted a job with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Harris, who was first elected to city council in 2021 and reelected in 2023, will now serve as the deputy assistant secretary of economic development in the Department of Community Planning and Development.

Harris' background is in development, having previously spearheaded various housing initiatives in Cincinnati, including the creation of the Affordable Housing Leveraged Fund from the Cincinnati Development Fund. He also helped lead the effort to pass the Connected Communities zoning overhaul, which aims to increase housing supply near business districts and along major bus routes.

He also serves as chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and vice-chair of the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee.

"I will now oversee over $7 billion in HUD-managed economic development and housing funds critical to communities across the country," Harris wrote in his announcement. "Regardless of the outcome of the election in November, it is critical that these dollars that have been allocated by Congress get out the door and help thousands of Americans in a time when post-COVID housing insecurity is still the most important issue we face."

Harris, 42, said accepting this new role with the Biden Administration is continuing his "lifelong commitment to public service."

Before his time in city council, Harris was a licensed social worker. He also worked as the director of community life for The Community Builders, a nonprofit affordable real estate developer, and he served on the board of directors for the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority and as board chair for Equality Ohio, a LGBTQ civil rights organization.

Harris did not say when his last day with city council will be.

"In just shy of 3 years, we’ve made significant progress in housing, equitable development, LGBTQIA+ rights and empowerment, and reforming City processes for transparency and efficiency," Harris wrote. "I’m so proud of this Council’s ability to work together and not shy away from the tough issues that matter most to our citizens."