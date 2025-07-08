ODOT: Drivers should expect 'long delays' after crash involving car, semi-truck on I-71 North

CINCINNATI — Drivers should expect delays on I-71 North near the downtown Cincinnati area due to a crash involving a semi-truck, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

According to OHGO, all northbound lanes of I-71 are shut down at the exit to the Lytle Tunnel due to a crash. A WCPO crew saw that a white vehicle was stuck underneath a semi-truck that jackknifed on the highway.

Blake Sheely/WCPO

Traffic cameras show that vehicles have begun circumventing the crash on the shoulder of the highway. While traffic has begun to slowly go around the semi-truck, other traffic cameras show a backup across Fort Washington Way to the Brent Spence Bridge.

HAMILTON CO: Northbound I-71 is CLOSED at the exit to the Lytle Tunnel due to a crash. Motorists should expect long delays or use an alternate route. Check https://t.co/d4Hx8cagwu for updates. pic.twitter.com/vf3qxqb0zF — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) July 8, 2025

The Cincinnati Fire Department posted on social media, saying they rescued two occupants from the vehicle under the semi.

Both had minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, CFD said.

Cincinnati Firefighters rescued 2 occupants of a car that went under a semi on NB71 in Mt. Auburn this afternoon. Both were taken to the hospital by our medics with minor injuries. NB 71 will have significant delays during clean up. pic.twitter.com/nutny30zLS — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 8, 2025

