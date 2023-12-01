Watch Now
Police: 63-year-old passenger dead after driver struck concrete wall on I-71 exit ramp

Posted at 4:11 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 16:13:26-05

CINCINNATI — A 63-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning crash along I-71, Cincinnati police said.

Around 10:12 a.m., police responded to I-71 near the State Route 562 to Ridge Avenue exit ramp for a crash. Police learned a 49-year-old man driving a Toyota 4 Runner north on the exit ramp when he struck a concrete wall.

Police said the driver didn't indicate that he was injured, but a 63-year-old man that was in the back seat of the 4 Runner was seriously injured in the crash.

That man, who was not been identified by police, was transported to UC Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

Police said excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

