'Not worried at all' | Cincinnati visitors undeterred by negative headlines as metro host major events

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is looking to rewrite its narrative as thousands of visitors pour into downtown for major events this weekend, despite recent negative national attention following a violent fight on July 26 .

The Red Bull Flutag event at Sawyer Point alone is expected to draw 40,000 people on Saturday, offering the city a chance to showcase its vibrant atmosphere.

Ethan Gantz came from Chicago and met two friends who drove in from Maryland. They plan to launch their “When Crabs Fly” flutag Saturday afternoon on the Ohio River.

Emily Gibney/WCPO "When Crabs Fly" Flutag

"We're like adrenaline guys," Gantz said. "Like, you know, this seems like a cool thing to do."

When asked about Cincinnati's recent negative publicity, Gantz said staying positive is important.

"You could pinpoint any city and look in the past few years and find something, but, I mean, Red Bull's trying to do a good thing, right? Bring some attention. Bring a spotlight to the city," Gantz said.

WCPO spoke to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on July 28, immediately following the release of the viral fight video that brought unwanted attention to the city.

In addition to highlighting the need for an investigation to bring charges to the perpetrators, he acknowledged the importance of downtown’s image.

"We want to continue to provide the good news about the city that, you know, so much investment is happening in downtown, that so much activity and momentum is happening, but there's no doubt that incidents like this, even if they are isolated, can knock us off of that momentum," Pureval said on July 28.

Visitors to Cincinnati this weekend seem unfazed by the negative headlines.

"I know the national news," said Susan White, who traveled from Huber Heights just to explore Findlay Market. "We don't pay any attention to that. I mean, that happens everywhere, you know."

Local businesses are preparing for the influx of tourists. Bouchard's Bakery and Pasta at Findlay Market has stocked a third more inventory than normal for the weekend.

The Cincinnati Open tennis tournament is another major draw, bringing visitors to the area for the weekend.

"We wouldn't have come this weekend if there wasn't the tennis tournament, right? Like that was our driving force to get us into town," said Luke Mercer from Indianapolis.

Mercer and his wife chose to stay in Fountain Square rather than near the Mason tournament venue.

"We wanted to see downtown Cincy. She's never been to Cincinnati ... I've only been a couple times, so it was like, yeah, let's go check it out," Mercer said. "I was excited to come, not worried at all."

