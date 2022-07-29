Two pedestrians, including a child, injured in Northside hit-and-run crash

CINCINNATI — A man and a juvenile girl were hit by a driver while walking in Northside Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the man sustained minor injuries but the girl suffered more serious injuries; Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Cincinnati police said the driver of the vehicle that hit them left the scene. They did not provide a description of the vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue. Both roads were taped closed while officers investigated the crash.