Two pedestrians, including a child, injured in Northside hit-and-run crash

CINCINNATI — A man and a juvenile girl were hit by a driver while walking in Northside Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police.
Police said the man sustained minor injuries but the girl suffered more serious injuries; Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Cincinnati police said the driver of the vehicle that hit them left the scene. They did not provide a description of the vehicle.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue. Both roads were taped closed while officers investigated the crash.
