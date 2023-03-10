Dozens displaced after Northside apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Dozens are unable to sleep in their beds Thursday night after a fire burned through a Northside apartment building.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a building in the 4800 block of Hamilton Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. While the fire tore through the second floor, firefighters said none of the building's 14 units went untouched.

"My neighbor (was) up there yelling, saying, 'Get out the building,' it was on fire ... 10 seconds later it was fully engulfed on fire," one resident said. "I saw the smoke and I was like, 'OK this is real, this is not a drill."

She said she ran downstairs to help others evacuate.

"Knocking on doors 'cause we've got some elderly on the first floor and made sure that they were out and we all just came out," she said. "I would have grabbed my mink coat and all that kind of stuff and some TVs and everything, but that stuff can be replaced — we've got a whole floor of grandmas and great-grandmas and great-great grandmas so as long as they out, I'm fine."

Crews were able to put out the flames in less than 30 minutes.

Those displaced were picked up on Metro buses and taken to a temporary shelter. Despite the damage, officials said only one person was treated on scene with minor injuries.

Officials said the fire is still under investigation, but residents said they did not hear any alarms go off when it started.

