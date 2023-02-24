Possible solution for pedestrian crashes installed at some of Cincinnati's busiest intersections

CINCINNATI — New solutions are being implemented to make Cincinnati's streets safer. Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) were installed at some of the area’s busiest intersections.

Since the start of 2021, there have been 616 pedestrian-involved crashes in Cincinnati. The numbers are alarming but for many, including council member Mark Jeffreys, it's personal.

"My mother-in-law was killed three years ago crossing in a crosswalk in New York," Jeffreys said. "So, you know, I think the human level, it really has an impact because it means our lives are changed forever."

LPIs allow pedestrians to enter the crosswalk about three to seven seconds before vehicles are given a green light. At the intersection of Hamilton and Pullan in Northside, pedestrians got a five-second head start before cars were given the green light.

"What this does is it makes the best way to vehicles that are turning left and right?" said Mel Mcvay, senior city planner with the Department of Transportation and Engineering. "And it also helps veterans establish that they have the right of way."

It may only be a few seconds, but city leaders believe those few seconds could be a huge step forward when it comes to pedestrian safety.

"Other cities that have installed LPIs like this have seen up to a 60% reduction in crashes between vehicles and pedestrians," McVay said.

Hannah Nalley, a nanny of two young boys in Northside, said the LPIs have already helped.

"I've already noticed it when I walk the kids to and from school," she said. "It's really useful to feel like we have a spare few seconds, especially with how slow the kids can be sometimes."

More of these LPIs will soon be installed in other locations across the city.

In about a year, city leaders are going to analyze the data and see how much of an impact the LPIs have made in reducing pedestrian crashes.