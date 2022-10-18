Cincinnati neighborhood looking for volunteers to work as crossing guards this Halloween

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati neighborhood is looking for more volunteers to help keep the community safe on Halloween night.

The Northside Community Council is in need of people who can volunteer as crossing guards or bring and pass out candy at Jergens Park.

"We wanted to try and create a safer neighborhood experience with Halloween," said Northside Community Council Board Secretary Sara Birkofer.

Birkofer said some streets are extremely busy on Halloween.

"Here in Northside, and in very specific parts of Northside, it gets really busy during Halloween trick or treat time — so much so that my neighbors on Chase Avenue and other parts of the area say they get up to 500 trick-or-treaters or more,” Birkofer said.

Are you looking for something to do on Halloween and love helping out? Then I have the perfect job for you! The Northside Community Council is looking for volunteers to work as cross guards on Halloween night to help keep families safe while trick or treating.

She noted the increase in the number of pedestrians getting hit by cars in the Cincinnati area has sparked safety concerns on the spookiest night of the year.

"So we’ll have crossing guards at different areas in Northside, mostly on Hamilton," Birkofer said. "It’s really important especially right now as pedestrian deaths and hit-and-runs are on the rise in Northside and in our area."

In Northside, three people have been hit by cars this year — two of them were hit on Hamilton Avenue.

As a mother, Birkofer knows it's possible for children to get separated from their parents.

"If a child decides they don’t want to hold your hand anymore or if they’re going to be a little bit difficult as you’re crossing the street or are on the sidewalk that can be a really scary experience,” Birkofer said.

That's why they'll have crossing guards stationed at strategic locations in Northside. Birkofer said they will be having a trick-or-treating at Jergens Park on Halloween for kids who are nervous about crossing busy streets.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out a form posted on their Facebook page.