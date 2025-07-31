Popular Clifton brunch spot HangOverEasy opening second location in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians will soon be able to snag brunch at HangOverEasy without heading to the Short Vine area.

The popular breakfast spot will open a second location on Delta Avenue in Mount Lookout.

The bar and restaurant's Clifton location is often packed, with wait times to get a table most weekends.

HangOverEasy also has locations in Athens, Perrysburg and Columbus. The Mount Lookout location will be the restaurant's sixth location in Ohio overall, but only the second location in Cincinnati.

The new location will have an "elevated breakfast bar," alongside favorite menu items and bar selections. The new location will also have upgraded decor and finishes and new dishes, like creme brulee waffles.

"The new Mount Lookout location brings the same bold and boozy energy as the original Clifton location, but with an elevated twist," reads an announcement about the new location.

The restaurant will have an invite-only sneak peek event before its grand opening, but the date for the Mount Lookout location's opening has not been announced. A link on HangOverEasy's website shows the location with a banner declaring it's "Coming Soon" but clicking on it leads to an empty page where it appears the menu will be available in the future.