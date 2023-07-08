Car vandals strike Northside apartment complex for third time, tenants call for more security

CINCINNATI — Tenants in Northside say their apartment management is to blame after multiple cars were vandalized for the third time in a matter of months.

Cincinnati police took down reports for at least a dozen break-ins Friday at Aventura Apartments on Colerain Avenue. Unsure of an exact time, officers said they believe vandals broke into the cars overnight sometime between 1-5 a.m.

Tenants walked out of their apartments hours later to find their car windows popped out. While a few were burglarized, most cars had just been rummaged through.

One tenant named Sheron, who asked WCPO not to use her last name, said she lost her back driver-side window in this latest slew of vandalism, but it's not the first time she fell victim. She said one of her windows was popped out when the break-ins began in April, and she had to replace a second one just three weeks ago.

"At this point, I just feel it's for fun," she said. "This is the third time. Those windows cost (money) and it costs for people to put them in."

Donavin Collins, 19, was one of the lucky ones. Grateful his car wasn't targeted, he said he's frustrated for those left picking up the pieces.

"I'm happy nothing happened to my car," he said. "They have to go out and pay for that, especially with the beginning of the month and we just paid rent, so I know that's a lot of money coming out your pocket."

Collins said vandalism and property damage aren't the only criminal acts to plague the complex. Though not a victim this time, he said he was a few months ago.

"Back in April, I had four people run up to my car and try and rob me. It was 3 in the morning and I was just getting off of work," he said.

Collins and Sheron don't feel there's enough security at the complex. They said there are lights and surveillance cameras mounted to the front building, which houses the leasing office, but none of that exists in the back side of the complex where the cars were vandalized.

Sheron said she fears her and the rest of the tenants' safety and well-being isn't a top priority for the property's management, stressing they're quick to tow away visiting cars from unmarked spots but have yet to help with the slew of break-ins.

"We've made calls, we've made texts and we just actually got through. Someone else reached her, the manager and she said, 'Call (the property owner).' Give your complaints to them," Sheron said. "They want their rent and then if your car gets towed, you have to pay every day for the towing but we're not getting any support when this happens."

WCPO tried speaking with the manager Friday but was turned away. She said she had nothing to say.

Attempts for comment from the property owner, 5 West Group, were successful.

"We have been working on this issue for the past several months. Additional lighting was recently added to the exterior of the buildings overlooking the parking lots. We have reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department on numerous occasions requesting some patrol, with no success," they said. "We continue to work diligently in reaching a resolution to provide a safe environment for our residence."

Sheron said those efforts aren't enough. She and other tenants have asked the complex to install more cameras numerous times, only to be told to purchase their own cameras and place them in their cars and apartment windows, she said.

Some have done that, though they said the cameras' aren't able to capture anything in the parking lot well enough.

"I'm pretty sure it will happen again," Collins said. "I feel like it's time to move."

Sheron said she and other tenants are considering moving soon too if more isn't done to ensure more safety at the complex.

"You don't know which way to go," Sheron said. "But you get that answer, 'We're working on it.' You've been working on it since April and now this is the third time so that's really not working on it."

As of noon Friday, police didn't have any suspects. They said 15 cars were also vandalized a new development on Hamilton and North Bend in College Hill early Thursday morning, though they don't know if the crimes are related.